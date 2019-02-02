French Archbishop: “Only Priests And Homosexuals Want To Get Married”

Carcassonne Bishop Alain Planet, 70, France, doubts that, on a practical level, a married priesthood is possible in France.The Church in France is very poor. A French priest makes between 730 and 1.100 Euros a month.Therefore Planet explained during a press-conference (January 31) that married priests would need to have a second job in order to support their family. But this would imply that they neglect their ministry because they could not simply tell their employers that, for instance, they had to leave work in order to celebrate a funeral.Planet further said that married life is not always easy pointing at the large number of divorces.He quoted the French writer Louise de Vilmorin (+1969) who said in the 1950s when she was living together with her sixths and last partner without being married,“Today, only priests and homosexuals want to get married.”