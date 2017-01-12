Clicks132
Fake Fear: Carhart predicts women's deaths rivaling U.S. deaths in Vietnam
LeRoy Carhart speaking at Johns Hopkins University
When LeRoy Carhart spoke to a group at Johns Hopkins University early in 2016 he made a prediction that if, "the war on women" resulted in abortion being illegal, it wouldn't take long before the U.S. to saw as many deaths of young women as were seen in deaths of young men during the Vietnam War (i.e. 50,000+ deaths).
This sort of fake projection of a bleak future is a fear tactic found in the real, "war on women."
Two medical research studies have proven that exactly the opposite of what LeRoy Carhart envisions as a future without abortion:
Study reveals higher maternal death rates following abortion in Denmark
Ban Does Not Mean More Maternal Deaths, Chilean Study Finds
It's worth noting what LeRoy Carhart is not suggesting is the scenario many pro-aborts like to use of desperate women risking their lives resorting to, "back alley" abortions. Why is this? Because, in the same talk, he discusses having taught women to perform- for each other-what is known as menstrual extraction abortion. He also refers to Dr. Michael Policar's description of first-trimester abortions being so easy, "I think you could train chimpanzees to do abortions."
Hear LeRoy Carhart's full talk at Johns Hopkins University here.