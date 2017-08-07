클릭 수141
Undignified: Cardinal Woelki Against Archbishop Gänswein
In July, former Pope Benedict XVI wrote a message, read at Cardinal Meisner's funeral in Cologne, in which he called the Church a ship “almost filled to capsizing”. Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Benedict's private secretary, stated several times that the message was written at the request of the radical Cologne Cardinal Woelki.
On August 1 Cologne archdiocese denied this saying that Gänswein had invited himself as Benedict's representative at the funeral and was asked if he would speak without requesting him to do so, according to German state TV WDR.
But on August 3 Gänswein insisted that Benedict XVI wrote his message on the explicit request of Cardinal Woelki.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © StagiaireMGIMO , CC BY-SA, #newsNalomlnyxt
