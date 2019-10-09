Leading Synod Bishop Incapable Of Understanding Celibacy for Christ's Sake

Austria-born Erwin Kräutler, 80, a former bishop in Brazil, claimed during the October 9 Synod’s press conference that “there is no alternative” to abolishing celibacy in the Amazon basin because the [apparently primitive] natives “don’t understand celibacy."
He has been for decades one of the most extremist and anti-Catholic bishops of the Catholic Church. Kräutler told his audience that being unmarried is a "foreign" [= Christian] concept to the indigenous [and to himself].
The bishop also pushed for invalidly ordaining women, “We talk a lot about giving women more value, but we need something concrete. I am referring to the female diaconate. Why not?”
Kräutler belongs to the Synod's commission for information. At the presser he presented himself dressed as a layman. This shows how severely secularised the Francis Church is.
Remember the quote from Athanasius Schneider: “I lived in Brazil for 7 years. And I know the Brazilians. They are very pious people. They would never think up married clergy. This is an idea put into their heads not by indigenous peoples but by priests who themselves are not living a deep apostolic and sacrificial life.”
Krautler also made clear that there is a majority of well over the two thirds of votes necessary to recommend the change.
Why have John Paul II and Benedict XVI let this lay-dressed man get away?
Asinus asinum fricat?