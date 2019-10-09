Leading Synod Bishop Incapable Of Understanding Celibacy for Christ's Sake

Austria-born Erwin Kräutler, 80, a former bishop in Brazil, claimed during the October 9 Synod’s press conference that “there is no alternative” to abolishing celibacy in the Amazon basin because the [apparently primitive] natives “don’t understand celibacy."He has been for decades one of the most extremist and anti-Catholic bishops of the Catholic Church. Kräutler told his audience that being unmarried is a "foreign" [= Christian] concept to the indigenous [and to himself].The bishop also pushed for invalidly ordaining women, “We talk a lot about giving women more value, but we need something concrete. I am referring to the female diaconate. Why not?”Kräutler belongs to the Synod's commission for information. At the presser he presented himself dressed as a layman. This shows how severely secularised the Francis Church is.