Cardinal Raymond Burke Launched Personal Website

Under CardinalBurke.com, the famous American Cardinal has launched his own Internet presence.

Burke has been ousted from all his former functions by Pope Francis who seems to nurture a visceral hatred against the soft-spoken but Catholic prelate.

On his website, Burke asks to subscribe in order "to receive messages directly from Cardinal Burke in your inbox".

Burke believes that the website can help him to carry out his mission as cardinal, especially in teaching the Catholic doctrine.

Jungerheld
The link works for me. Thank you for letting us know about this excellent opportunity! The church is hungry for the truth!
Eva
@GTVisrockin Maybe too many users? It was only just some time ago.
GTVisrockin
That's possible after all he is one of the best Cardinals we have, but more than likely a glitch in the system or web master tweaking the site a little.
GTVisrockin
Website currently down
