Cardinal Raymond Burke Launched Personal Website
Under CardinalBurke.com, the famous American Cardinal has launched his own Internet presence.
Burke has been ousted from all his former functions by Pope Francis who seems to nurture a visceral hatred against the soft-spoken but Catholic prelate.
On his website, Burke asks to subscribe in order "to receive messages directly from Cardinal Burke in your inbox".
Burke believes that the website can help him to carry out his mission as cardinal, especially in teaching the Catholic doctrine.
