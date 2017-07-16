Orthodox Church of Puerto Rico Received into Communion with the Catholic Church

The schismatic Orthodox Church of Puerto Rico was received into communion with the Catholic Church on June 10. According to holysynergy.wordpress.com they will continue as a Greek-Catholic Byzantine community.Until now the group followed the Patriarchate of Constantinople, now they are under Archbishop Roberto González of San Juan in Puerto Rico.The welcome ceremony during which priests and parishioners made a profession of faith, was presided over by San Juan's Vicar General Alberto Figueroa Morales.