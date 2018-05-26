Francis Called a Mother Who Considered Abortion

Credere

Pope Francis recently phoned Anna, a divorced woman who is pregnant after having committed adultery with a married man, reports(May 22).Anna, originally from Arezzo, Italy, was jobless when she moved to Rome thinking about aborting her child.But then she wrote to Pope Francis who called her.He told Anna that Christians never lose hope, that a child is a gift of God and a sign of Providence.It seems that he was able to convince Anna to spare the life of her child.