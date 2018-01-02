Clicks800
Francis Should "Repent" Or "Resign"
Pope Francis has done more to divide Catholics than any pope in 150 years, according to the American Journalist John Zmirak.
Writing on stream.org (January 1), Zmirak declares that Francis has clouded the Church’s teaching on marriage and sexuality and politicized the papacy.
He hopes that Francis may see his errors and repent. Otherwise, “he should resign, and open a political institute based in Buenos Aires." Zmirak adds, "Something tells me George Soros would fund it.”
Zmirak is a Senior Editor of The Stream, and author of the new Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism.
Picture: © Martin Schulz, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsJfqusyluli
Writing on stream.org (January 1), Zmirak declares that Francis has clouded the Church’s teaching on marriage and sexuality and politicized the papacy.
He hopes that Francis may see his errors and repent. Otherwise, “he should resign, and open a political institute based in Buenos Aires." Zmirak adds, "Something tells me George Soros would fund it.”
Zmirak is a Senior Editor of The Stream, and author of the new Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism.
Picture: © Martin Schulz, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsJfqusyluli