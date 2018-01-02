Francis Should "Repent" Or "Resign"

stream.org

The Stream

Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism

Pope Francis has done more to divide Catholics than any pope in 150 years, according to the American Journalist John Zmirak.Writing on(January 1), Zmirak declares that Francis has clouded the Church’s teaching on marriage and sexuality and politicized the papacy.He hopes that Francis may see his errors and repent. Otherwise, “he should resign, and open a political institute based in Buenos Aires." Zmirak adds, "Something tells me George Soros would fund it.”Zmirak is a Senior Editor of, and author of the new