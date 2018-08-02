Language
en.news

Francis Changes Catechism - Believes That The Church Was Wrong Until He Came

Pope Francis has attempted to "change" the Catechism to definitively oppose the death penalty.

Vatican.va (August 2) published a new text declaring that “the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel” that death penalty is “inadmissible” in all cases. There is no evidence that the Gospel deems death penalty to be inadmissible as such.

Rom 13,1-7 definitely recognises the power of the government to institute capital punishment where appropriate.

Francis contradicts the teaching of the Bible and the Church that death penalty is in itself morally legitimate, independently from the question whether, in a concrete situation, it is practically opportunity to perform it.

In an explanatory letter, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, calls the wrong teaching an “authentic development" of doctrine that is allegedly "not in contradiction with the prior teachings of the Magisterium.”

This is an other example why Francis pontificate cannot be taken serious.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQbesvqtkbc
Sólo Díos basta
If anyone says that it is possible that at some time, given the advancement of knowledge, a sense may be assigned to the dogmas propounded by the Church which is different from that which the Church has understood and understands: let him be Anathema.
DefendTruth
Ladaria insults our intelligence by insisting the pope's change of doctrine on capital punishment, contradicting his predecessors, is "development".
Radulf likes this. 
HerzMariae
Headline: "McCarrick Scandal Exposes Predatory Homosexual Network" Enraged Laypeople: "Death to Predator Sodomites!" Predatory Homosexual Network: "Death Penalty No Longer Admissible"
Lisi Sterndorfer
Remember folks, if Pope Francis has altered the Catechism it is because he didn't accept the Catechism as it was. We usually call these people heretics.
Radulf likes this. 
Tesa
As almost unbelievable sex abuse scandals close in on the Vatican, it could really do with some good publicity. How about an eye-catching initiative by Pope Francis?
De Profundis
Notice this headline. Francis does not have the power to formally change the doctrines of the Church.
Seidenspinner
Ranjith recently said he does not think the State should bring back the death penalty, but he did not entirely dismiss it, in line with what the Catechism used to teach. He gave current example of criminals peddling drugs from prison, killing young lives
