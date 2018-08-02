Francis Changes Catechism - Believes That The Church Was Wrong Until He Came

Vatican.va

Pope Francis has attempted to "change" the Catechism to definitively oppose the death penalty.(August 2) published a new text declaring that “the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel” that death penalty is “inadmissible” in all cases. There is no evidence that the Gospel deems death penalty to be inadmissible as such.Rom 13,1-7 definitely recognises the power of the government to institute capital punishment where appropriate.Francis contradicts the teaching of the Bible and the Church that death penalty is in itself morally legitimate, independently from the question whether, in a concrete situation, it is practically opportunity to perform it.In an explanatory letter, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, calls the wrong teaching an “authentic development" of doctrine that is allegedly "not in contradiction with the prior teachings of the Magisterium.”This is an other example why Francis pontificate cannot be taken serious.