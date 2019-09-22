Francis' Chief Ideologist: Amazon "Must" Introduce [Invalid] Female Diaconate

Retired Bishop Erwin Kräutler, 80, has no doubts: The Amazon Synod "must" introduce an [invalid] female diaconate.
The notoriously anti-Catholic prelate was chosen by Francis as the chief ideologist of the Amazon Synod. He is a former Prelate of Xingu, Amazon.
Kräutler told the German magazine "Blickpunkt Lateinamerika" that he wants a “fundamental change” in the Church. He compares the Church to politics. Because women become "ministers" or "presidents" they should take over similar leading roles in the Church, “We are lagging at least a hundred years behind the emancipation of women," Kräutler believes.
He claims that Amazon women are already now leading liturgical Sunday celebrations, preaching and preparing Christians for the sacraments. Beyond propaganda, the Amazon reality is this.
“Let him be anathema”