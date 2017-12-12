"Vatican Is Dominated By Canny Ecclesiastical Politicians"

The Dictator Pope

The bookis genuinely insightful according to Dan Hitchens, the deputy editor of the. He notices that the material of the book has been presented before, "But rarely with such lucidity".Writing in the(December 12) Hitchens highlights the books message that the Vatican is “increasingly dominated by canny ecclesiastical politicians who devote much of their time to preventing important reforms” while those who try to root out for instance financial corruption run into trouble.On the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate and the Knights of Malta, Hitchen points out to the fact that “if the conflicts began within those orders, it was Vatican intervention which turned them into catastrophes”.Hitchen quotes from the official statistics for average attendance at the Pope’s weekly audience in St Peter’s Square to show how little popular Pope Francis is among Catholics:2013: 51,6172014: 27,8832015: 14,818For 2016 no figures were published, but according to the“they are understood to be under 10,000”.