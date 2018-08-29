Petition Asks Francis to "Set The Example"

ComplicitClergy.com has launched a petition requesting Pope Francis to set the example if the allegations against him are true.The petition is a response to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò ‘s statement claiming that Pope Francis knew about Theodore McCarrick’s sexual abuses and covered them up.It echoes Viganò's call upon Pope Francis to “be the first to set a good example for cardinals and bishops who covered up McCarrick’s abuses and resign along with all of them.”