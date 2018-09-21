Francis Handpicked Delegate Cardinal Tobin Will not Attend Vatican Youth Synod

The Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, has announced that he will not attend the October Synod on Youth amid the U.S. Church’s abuse crisis:



“This Synod is a uniquely important moment in the life of the Church, and I was honored to have been named by the Holy Father as a member of this special gathering whose topic, Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment, is of vital concern to the Church today and in the future,” Tobin wrote in a September 21 letter to Newark’s Catholics.



“However, as you are aware, the Archdiocese of Newark suffers greatly as a result of the crisis that continues to unfold. After the revelations of the past summer, I could not see myself absent for a month from our archdiocese and from you, the people entrusted to my care. After prayer and consultation, I wrote to Pope Francis, asking that he dispense me from attending, but assuring him that I strongly support the objectives of the Synod and that I would obey whatever he decided.”



“The Holy Father responded the next day with a beautiful pastoral and compassionate message. He told me that he understands why I need to stay close to home, and he released me from the obligation to attend the Synod next month.”