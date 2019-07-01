Jesuit Heart of Jesus Calendar Celebrates “Gay Pride” on Day of Saint Pelagius, Victim of Homosexuality

Taco Calendario del Corazón de Jesús

This year’s, a tear-off calendar published by the Spanish Jesuits since 1886, celebrated homosexual fornication on the June 26 date sheet.June 26 is the day of Saint Pelagius who was martyred because he refused homosexual fornication. LaFedeQuotidiana.it (June 28) published the text on the back fo the calendar sheet.It remembers the 1969 New York City “Stonewall riots,” writing that this was the moment when the “gay community” started fighting against police which “persecuted” them.The Heart of Jesus Calendar also advertises the “celebration of Gay Pride,” stating that there is “still much work to do” as 72 countries [have not fallen victim to gay propaganda and therefore] forbid homosexual fornication.