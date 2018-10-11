Clicks337
Francis Reaches New Low: Appoints Fox to Guard the Chicken
Pope Francis knew that pro-gay Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio was present at the 2017 gay and drug party of his secretary, Monsignore Luigi Capozzi.
Nevertheless he consulted him about inflicting canonical sanctions on Archbishop Viganò because Viganò revealed the existence of a pro-gay lobby in the Vatican that covers up homosexual abuses of liberal prelates and of which Francis is a part.
In November 2014 Coccopalmerio claimed that Pope Francis “could be in danger because some may have the intention to eliminate him.” Later was an opponent of Cardinal Pells reform of the Vatican finances. In September 2015 Coccopalmerio was instrumental in introducing a speed-up of the declaration of nullity of marriage that is a de-fact-divorce. In August 2018 he expressed support for giving Holy Communion to Non-Catholics.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZkenxmnaco
