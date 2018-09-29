Clicks210
Discernment: Viganó Statement Is “Evil” - Cardinal
The statement of whistleblower Viganó is “evil” and “comes from evil” according to Cardinal Pedro Barreto SJ, 74, of Huancayo, Perú.
Answering a question during an interreligious meeting for “equitable and sustainable development” in the Buenos Aires five-star Sheraton Hotel he added,
“Even though I am among you (Argentines) who know Francis better than I do, I say that Pope Francis will be able to advance one centimetre, but he will not go back a millimetre."
Picture: Pedro Barreto, © Evillavicenciom , CC BY-SA, #newsAnlrvaylpb
