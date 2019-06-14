Bishop-Elect Faced With Witch-Hunt Capitulates

“Jewish culture is a male dominated culture to this day. If you see a Jew walking down the street, the woman goes ten steps behind. But Jesus Christ breaks with that pattern. Christ converses with women, converses with the adulteress, with the Samaritan woman. Jesus Christ let women care for him.”

"because stirring up a warmed-up rice is useless."

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Santiago de Chile auxiliary bishop-elect Carlos Eugenio Irarrázaval, 53.Irarrázaval was appointed only on May 22. He suffered a witch-hunt organized by the oligarch media for the following sufficiently truthful statements:In his first interview on May 23 Irarrázaval said about sexual abuses that it is time to look forwardOn May 28 Irarrázaval expressed his “apologies” to the “Jewish community” for is truthful statements.The apologies “were received in a spirit of fraternity by the Jewish religious authorities,” a statement from Santiago Archdiocese said.