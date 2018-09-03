Vatican Will Try to “Deny” Damning Evidence Presented by Viganò

The semi-official Vatican outlet IlSismografo.blogspot.com (September 2) has announced that the Holy See will "respond" to the accusations of whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò in the coming days.The response will include “several clarifications” in order to "deny" the damning evidence presented by Viganò which in any court of the world would suffice to convict Pope Francis.Viganò has witnessed that Benedict XVI imposed sanctions on Cardinal McCarrick, that Francis, knowing about the abuses, revoked the sanctions and even used the homosexual McCarrick as an advisor and kingmaker who promoted his pro-gay friends Cupich to Chicago and Tobin to Newark.Francis has the protection of the oligarch media because they exploit "abuses" in order to damage the Church but they will not use them against their pro-gay allies inside the Church.