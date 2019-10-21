Targeted Leak: Synod’s Final Document Asks for Abolishing Celibacy, "Studying" Female Deacons

The draft of the Amazon Synod’s final document wants to end celibacy, InfoVaticana.com reports (October 21).
An anonymous Synod Father said that a draft of the document was circulating in the small circles.
According to him, an [invalid] female diaconate was not included, because Francis said that the diaconate is part of the sacrament of Holy Orders and reserved to men. Nevertheless, further "dialogue" and "studies" are suggested.
The text proposes abolishing celibacy in the Amazon region for producing more Eucharists although the existing Eucharists are not well attended.
Finally, the document asks for the "creation" of an Amazonian liturgical rite, even comparing this with the ancient liturgical families.
However, married and feathered priest will not stop the exodus of the Amazon people from a paganised and secularised Church.
