Dirty Secrets: Court Hides “Evidence” Against Cardinal Pell

The Australian

The Victoria Court of Appeal, Australia, has refused to providewith the transcript of the cross-examination of the [bogus] complainant against Martyr Cardinal George Pell, according to the newspaper (June 28).The court said that documents filed in proceedings were not available for inspection “unless directed by the court.”The false victim who acted under the cover of anonymity, was cross-examined in a secret court session for hours by the Cardinal’s lawyer. His secret "evidence" was crucial to Pell's jury conviction.Cardinal Pell is now held in solitary confinement, a form of torture, in a Melbourne jail for 23 hours a day.