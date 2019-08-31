Francis Recycles Monsignor Dario Viganò Who Manipulated Benedict’s Letter

Pope Francis appointed on August 31 Monsignor Dario Viganò as the Vice-Chancellor of the [useless] Papal Academies for Science and Social Sciences.
Viganò - not to be confused with Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò] - was the head of the Vatican Media until March 2018.
He lost his job after having manipulated a letter written by the former Benedict XVI. However, he continued as an "advisor" in his old dicastery, a post he is leaving now.
Also on August 31, Francis appointed Gibraltarian Monsignor Mark Miles as permanent observer to the Organization of American States. Miles served as the English interpreter for Pope Francis.
