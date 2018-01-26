Clicks301
54,000 Polish Laity Urge Bishops to Back Marriage
The campaign is a direct response to liberal interpretations of Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia; wary of "the German errors" spilling across the border into their own dioceses, Poles are asking the country's prelates to reiterate the consistent teaching of the Church — to declare again that the divorced and civilly remarried live in a state of adultery and therefore cannot be admitted to Holy Communion.www.churchmilitant.com/…/50000-polish-la…