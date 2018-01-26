Language
Uncle Joe

54,000 Polish Laity Urge Bishops to Back Marriage


The campaign is a direct response to liberal interpretations of Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia; wary of "the German errors" spilling across the border into their own dioceses, Poles are asking the country's prelates to reiterate the consistent teaching of the Church — to declare again that the divorced and civilly remarried live in a state of adultery and therefore cannot be admitted to Holy Communion.www.churchmilitant.com/…/50000-polish-la…
aderito
Polish people are leading Europe and the world on Truth of our Faith .God bless you
Uncle Joe
On a personal level, I've known many Polish Americans some of whom were born and raised in Poland. In my experience and to generalize I have found the Polish to be hard working, dedicated to the Catholic faith and their women are lovely.

However, there are exceptions. This type can be described as small minded, confrontational and arrogant. You know who you are and if you post on … More
