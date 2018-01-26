Language
Dutch Cardinal, “People Are Confused And That’s Not Good”

Francis' Amoris Laetita has produced „doubt“, according to Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht, Netherlands.

Talking to trouw.nl (January 26), Eijk criticises that different bishops’ conferences provide different regulations about adulterers receiving Communion. According to him the same thing cannot be true in the location A but false in the location B. In Utrecht adulterers are not allowed to receive the sacraments.

Cardinal Eijk asks Francis “to provide for clarity” and to “take away the doubt”, “People are confused and that’s not good.”

petrus100452
mccallansteve: No, Cardinal eijk won't do that. In the same interview he said that "Pope Francis has never said anything against Church' teaching" and "Pope Francis has never said that it is permitted for divorced and remarried to receive the sacraments". The consequences of recognizing that the pope wants to change Church' doctrine are simply too hard to face.
mccallansteve
It produced doubt, no doubt about that. The question is, cardinal, what are you going to do about it. Do you have the courage to lay it on the line and call AI heretical along with the pope? I doubt it.
