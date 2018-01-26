Clicks461
Dutch Cardinal, “People Are Confused And That’s Not Good”
Francis' Amoris Laetita has produced „doubt“, according to Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht, Netherlands.
Talking to trouw.nl (January 26), Eijk criticises that different bishops’ conferences provide different regulations about adulterers receiving Communion. According to him the same thing cannot be true in the location A but false in the location B. In Utrecht adulterers are not allowed to receive the sacraments.
Cardinal Eijk asks Francis “to provide for clarity” and to “take away the doubt”, “People are confused and that’s not good.”
Picture: Willem Eijk, #newsQafjkaftwi
Talking to trouw.nl (January 26), Eijk criticises that different bishops’ conferences provide different regulations about adulterers receiving Communion. According to him the same thing cannot be true in the location A but false in the location B. In Utrecht adulterers are not allowed to receive the sacraments.
Cardinal Eijk asks Francis “to provide for clarity” and to “take away the doubt”, “People are confused and that’s not good.”
Picture: Willem Eijk, #newsQafjkaftwi