Language
Clicks
523
en.news

Francis‘ Chile Trip Aims At Preparing Amazonas Synod

Francis’ trip to Peru and Chile (January 15–19) is a “first step to create attention” to the 2019 Synod for the Amazon region, said Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri.

Talking to EFE (January 15), Baldisseri explained that during the trip a meeting chaired by [modernist] Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes is scheduled to establish “the theme and the calendar of the preparation and development of the Synod”.

The most important topic of the synod will be the abolishment of celibacy using the pretext of “the pastoral challenges in a difficult territory like the Amazon”.

Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsHtwezbqcsu
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Tesa
Bishops there are career minded fence Sitters, not virtuous men willing to follow the Apostles into martyrdom
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
If that second chin is any longer, he might trip on it....
Like
More
silver_light likes this.