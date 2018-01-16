Francis‘ Chile Trip Aims At Preparing Amazonas Synod

EFE

Francis’ trip to Peru and Chile (January 15–19) is a “first step to create attention” to the 2019 Synod for the Amazon region, said Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri.Talking to(January 15), Baldisseri explained that during the trip a meeting chaired by [modernist] Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes is scheduled to establish “the theme and the calendar of the preparation and development of the Synod”.The most important topic of the synod will be the abolishment of celibacy using the pretext of “the pastoral challenges in a difficult territory like the Amazon”.