Italian Journalist Violates Sanctity of the Confessional

Millennium

Nuova Bussola Quotidiana

The journalist Ersilio Mattioni of the Italian monthlywent to confession in Milan area, faking a faithful who worries about the radical stances of Pope Francis, in order to deceive the confessors and to publish their words. In an article Mattioni reported that he was told, that Francis is not infallible any time he opens his mouth or that a public kiss between two homosexuals is disgusting.Laspoke with one of Mattioni's victims, Father Armando Bosani of Vanzaghello who could not remember Mattioni's fake confession, "There are so many who come to confession and express loss and perplexity in front of this pontificate, even from outside the parish. It is impossible that I could remember one in particular..."