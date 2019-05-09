Radical Modernist Turns Radical Papist: “When Francis Speaks It's Magisterium”

Catechism of the Catholic Church

“Pope Francis is the pope, and when he speaks, it's magisterium,” Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the Synod of Bishops' general secretary, told CruxNow.com (May 9).Such a view recalls the Ultramontanist times of the 19th century.Theexplains the pope's magisterium as his teaching office which is not superior to the Word of God but its servant (85).The pope's task is to preserve and teach the Faith which he has received, not to invent new teachings.