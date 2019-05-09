Clicks84
Radical Modernist Turns Radical Papist: “When Francis Speaks It's Magisterium”

“Pope Francis is the pope, and when he speaks, it's magisterium,” Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the Synod of Bishops' general secretary, told CruxNow.com (May 9).

Such a view recalls the Ultramontanist times of the 19th century.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains the pope's magisterium as his teaching office which is not superior to the Word of God but its servant (85).

The pope's task is to preserve and teach the Faith which he has received, not to invent new teachings.

