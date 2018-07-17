Jesuit Supports Murdering Babies – Bishop Plays Scandal Down

Diario Libre

Jesuit Father Mario Serrano demonstrated on July 15 in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) at a leftwing march to legalise abortion.Serrano called the killing of children on Twitter (July 13, 15) a “just cause” stating that during the march he felt “close to the Jesus who loves, accompanies and does not condemn people in extreme situations” [including pedophiles, rassists and terrorists?].Auxiliary bishop Jesús Castro Marte of Santo Domingo called Serrano’s statement a “private position”.Talking to(July 15), the bishop only asked Serrano to “reflect on what he has said”.