Brothers Philomeno, Michael, Rosario and Faustino of the FFI (Francis Friars of the Immaculate) will be ordained to the Sacred Priesthood according to the 1962 Rite on 5th July. The ordination is held by Bishop Philip Egan, Portsmouth Diocese, England.The four Franciscan friars are living in Gosport. They were ordained to the diaconate only on May 31, 2019.Fr Serafino (also on the picture) is the Superior of the community.