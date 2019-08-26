Traditional Latin Mass Starts At Pro-Gay Jesuit University

Cream City Catholic

The Mass of Ages is coming to the campus of Saint Louis University (SLU) writes Twitter-User(August 23).The user refers to his friend who studies at SLU and who met up with a young Jesuit who already celebrates the Old Latin Rite in his parish. This Jesuit will soon start offering the Traditional Latin Mass on the SLU campus.There are also regular gay-propaganda events on the same campus.Washington DC Twitter-User Juventutem added that at the pro-gay Jesuit Georgetown University the Traditional Mass was only possible because Father Stephen Fields SJ who celebrates it, is a tenured faculty member.