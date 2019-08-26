Traditional Latin Mass Starts At Pro-Gay Jesuit University

The Mass of Ages is coming to the campus of Saint Louis University (SLU) writes Twitter-User Cream City Catholic (August 23).
The user refers to his friend who studies at SLU and who met up with a young Jesuit who already celebrates the Old Latin Rite in his parish. This Jesuit will soon start offering the Traditional Latin Mass on the SLU campus.
There are also regular gay-propaganda events on the same campus.
Washington DC Twitter-User Juventutem added that at the pro-gay Jesuit Georgetown University the Traditional Mass was only possible because Father Stephen Fields SJ who celebrates it, is a tenured faculty member.
