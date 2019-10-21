Wrath of God: Francis’ Pagan Vatican Threatened by Default

After six years of Francis, the financial situation in the Vatican is much worse than when Benedict XVI abandoned the boat, the Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi writes in his new book “Giudizio Universale.”“All parameters plummeted, for example, at the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) the results have collapsed more than 60 percent.”The present situation is “not a wound, but a haemorrhage” according to Nuzzi.The situation is “worrying”. The Vatican is faced with “a collapse of the management.” There is “a lack of basic information.” Cronyism is reigning and conceils abuses, privileges, and ghost accounting.The donations have plummeted. The Peter’s Pence has been reduced to half in ten years (2006: 101 million euros; 2018: 51 million euros). Only two euros out of ten go to the needy. 58% of the Peter’s Pence are used to fill in the holes of the Roman Curia.The Vaticans real estate management is inefficient. 40% of the assets do not generate revenues. 800 of the 4421 buildings managed by APSA are empty. 15% of the leased assets are at zero rent.