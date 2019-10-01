Raid in Archbishop Peña Parra’s Secretary of State

During a raid inside the Vatican in the morning of October 1, Vatican prosecutors seized documents and electronic devices.
The raid was carried out in the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority and in the section for general affairs of the Vatican Secretary of State which is headed by the controversial Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra who only recently got rid of his second man, Monsignor Paolo Borgia.
The measure was authorised by the Vatican prosecutor Gian Piero Milano and his assistant Alesandro Diddi.
The reason for it are allegations presented in June/July by the Vatican Bank and the Vatican Auditor General. They regard unspecified “financial transactions.”
Raids are often used as means for intimidating the political enemy.
Clicks147
- Report
Social networks