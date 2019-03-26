Innocent Cardinal Jailed Next to Mass Murderer

Martyr Cardinal George Pell is being held at the Melbourne Assessment Prison in a cell beside James Gargasoulas, who was jailed for life for killing six people and injuring 27 others when he drove a car through Melbourne's center in 2017.Gargasoulas has been menacing the others and is a constant agitator. The Eriklioglu brothers, accused of plotting an Islamic attack, are also nearby.The innocent cardinal is in “protective custody” which means he spends 23 hours a day locked in a cell.His Eminence is expected to be transferred to the medium security Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat, 200 km west of Melbourne, which is the state's most notorious jail for sex offenders.In a farce trial Cardinal Pell was found “guilty” of assaulting two choir boys in 1996 when he was Melbourne Archbishop.