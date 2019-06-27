Amazon Synod Document Is "Apostasy," „Heretical“ - Cardinal Brandmüller

The Amazon Synod aims primarily at abolishing celibacy and at introducing a female "priesthood," starting with "deaconesses," Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 90, writes on Kath.net (June 27).According to Brandmüller the working document implies the Church's self-destruction or her transformation into a secular NGO with an ecological-social-psychological mandate.Brandmüller criticizes the document’s positive assessment of pagan religions including a proposed dialogue with spirits [demons].He notices an attack on the Church's hierarchical-sacramental structure as the document aims at reconsidering the link between Holy Orders and the power of government (jurisdiction).The cardinal observes that the document starts from a immanentist understanding of religion and considers religion as a result and expression of man's own spiritual experience.Brandmüller qualifies the document as "apostasy", because it questions and misunderstands Divine Revelation, and as "heretical", because it contradicts the Church's teaching in crucial matters.