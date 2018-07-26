Artists Face Jail Threat for Belief in God's Marriage. Please Send Them Your Prayers.

How far will this persecution go?

A sweeping criminal law in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, is forcing two young artists to promote same-sex ceremonies and remain silent about their belief in God's marriage.If the artists don't comply, the full brunt of the law will kick in -- that means up to six months jail time, $2,500 in fines, and three years of probation for each day that there is a violation.Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing artists Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, are asking the high court of Arizona to take the case because the Phoenix ordinance illegally controls artistic expression—violating the freedom of Duka and Koski to choose which messages they will convey and refrain from conveying.“Artists shouldn’t be forced to create artwork contrary to their core convictions, and certainly not under threat of criminal fines and jail time,” said ADF Senior Counsel Jonathan Scruggs, who argued the case before the Arizona Court of Appeals.Join TFP Student Action in affirming the truth: God's marriage is only between one man and one woman.Thank you.