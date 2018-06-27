Clicks108
Cardinal Elect: Big Troubles Ahead
Talking to a group of Bergoglio journalists, Cardinal elect Luis Ladaria insinuated that the Vatican is ready to make changes that will lead big parts of the bishops into heresy.
He declared, for instance, that the German sponsored intercommunion is not off the table. Ladaria did not criticise the heretical content of the German proposal, but only the fact that the decision cannot regard one country only.
He further said that the Vatican commission on “deaconesses” will soon hand over its conclusions to Pope Francis, giving the impression that he was hiding something by making the improbable claim that Francis was only interested in the question's historical aspect.
The cardinal elect said that he wants to carry out his role as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith “with dialogue” and “in a discrete way in order not to harm the good reputation of the people”.
Such a treatment is, however, reserved to theologians of the heretical spectrum who live under the protection of the oligarch media. The Vatican handles them with velvet gloves.
For the rest of those who defend and explain the Faith, Francis has made it his policy to cover them with insults.
#newsKhgwtbztfu
He declared, for instance, that the German sponsored intercommunion is not off the table. Ladaria did not criticise the heretical content of the German proposal, but only the fact that the decision cannot regard one country only.
He further said that the Vatican commission on “deaconesses” will soon hand over its conclusions to Pope Francis, giving the impression that he was hiding something by making the improbable claim that Francis was only interested in the question's historical aspect.
The cardinal elect said that he wants to carry out his role as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith “with dialogue” and “in a discrete way in order not to harm the good reputation of the people”.
Such a treatment is, however, reserved to theologians of the heretical spectrum who live under the protection of the oligarch media. The Vatican handles them with velvet gloves.
For the rest of those who defend and explain the Faith, Francis has made it his policy to cover them with insults.
#newsKhgwtbztfu