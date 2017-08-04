클릭 수18
Priest Accused Of Having Financed a Coup d'État
Armenian-Catholic Father Anton Totonjian, 71, has been accused of having financed a militant group of 15 people led by Artur Vartanian who allegedly planned a coup d'état in Armenia in November 2015. Father Totonjian was the director of Catholic Radio Mariam Armenia in Gumri in the northeast of the country after having served as a priest in Australia. He professes his innocence.
Picture: © "eye/see", flickr, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsVxmxrskuqv
Picture: © "eye/see", flickr, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsVxmxrskuqv