Vatican Allowed Sister to Minister At Marriage

This has been a possibility under Canon Law since the 1983 Code came in. Any Catholic layperson can be a duly authorised witness and so preside over a Catholic marriage, providing that no clergy are ordinarily available. After all in Catholic theology the spouses are the ministers of the Sacrament not the one who presides. Still, she should not wear an alb. She's an official witness for the diocese not a cleric administering a Sacrament.