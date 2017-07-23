클릭 수65
Vatican Allowed Sister to Minister At Marriage
On Saturday, Canadian Sister Pierrette Thiffault ministered at a Catholic marriage in Lorrainville, Témiscamingue, reports radio-canada.ca.
Sister Pierrette has been performing baptisms in the diocese of Rouyn-Noranda since 1984. After a request she received on May 23 permission from the Congregation for Divine Worship to preside at marriages.
#newsHrojfmtesn
Sister Pierrette has been performing baptisms in the diocese of Rouyn-Noranda since 1984. After a request she received on May 23 permission from the Congregation for Divine Worship to preside at marriages.
#newsHrojfmtesn