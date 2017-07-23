언어
Vatican Allowed Sister to Minister At Marriage

On Saturday, Canadian Sister Pierrette Thiffault ministered at a Catholic marriage in Lorrainville, Témiscamingue, reports radio-canada.ca.

Sister Pierrette has been performing baptisms in the diocese of Rouyn-Noranda since 1984. After a request she received on May 23 permission from the Congregation for Divine Worship to preside at marriages.

BrTomFordeOFMCap
This has been a possibility under Canon Law since the 1983 Code came in. Any Catholic layperson can be a duly authorised witness and so preside over a Catholic marriage, providing that no clergy are ordinarily available. After all in Catholic theology the spouses are the ministers of the Sacrament not the one who presides. Still, she should not wear an alb. She's an official witness for the diocese not a cleric administering a Sacrament.
