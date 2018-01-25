Clicks326
Bishop Schneider, Lefebvre Had "Prophetic Mission"
The more the doctrinal, moral and liturgical confusion grows in the Church, the more one will understand “the prophetic mission” of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (+1991) according to Bishop Athanasius Schneider. Archbishop Lefebvre founded the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) which engages in preserving Catholic Doctrine and Liturgy.
Talking to Edward Pentin (January 11), Schneider calls the last decades “an extraordinary dark time of a generalized crisis of the Church”.
Edward Pentin published the question about the SSPX on his personal blog excluding it from the interview with Schneider which he published on the National Catholic Register. This could foreshadow rising problems between Pentin and his neoconservative employer EWTN to which the Register belongs.
#newsPsqqqposhp
Talking to Edward Pentin (January 11), Schneider calls the last decades “an extraordinary dark time of a generalized crisis of the Church”.
Edward Pentin published the question about the SSPX on his personal blog excluding it from the interview with Schneider which he published on the National Catholic Register. This could foreshadow rising problems between Pentin and his neoconservative employer EWTN to which the Register belongs.
#newsPsqqqposhp