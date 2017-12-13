Faithful to the Church – Not to Unfaithful Pastors

Society for the Protection of the Unborn Children

The “Pledge of Fidelity” of 37 Catholic pro-family leaders can be summarized with the motto “faithful to the perennial teaching of the Church, not to the mistaken pastors” according to the Vaticanista Marco Tossatti.For Tosatti the initiative is important because it is not a statement of intellectuals but of people who represent the pastoral engagement of millions of Catholics worldwide.Among the signees is John Smeaton who heads the, the oldest pro-life organization in the world.