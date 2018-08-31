Pope Francis Also Rehabilitated Another Sanctioned Cardinal

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez ordered on January 31, 2013 that his predecessor, pro-gay Cardinal Roger Mahony, “will no longer have any administrative or public duties”.The given reason was Mahony’s role in the homosexual abuse cover-up. Mahony had excused himself for his “failure” to protect young men.Five years later, on January 13, 2018, Pope Francis appointed Mahony as his special envoy at the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the diocese of Scranton (March 4).