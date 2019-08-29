Ines San Martin on Twitter (Crux journalist): "Pope Francis has transferred the nuncio of Chile to Portugal. Archbishop Ivo Scapolo, Italian, has long been in the eye of the storm, as he's played a key role in appointing Bishop Juan Barros, accused of cover up, to the diocese of Osorno, which caused uproar.He was also reportedly involved in appointing an auxiliary bishop to Santiago who had to resign before taking office, after enraging abuse survivors, women and the Jewish community in less than 24 hours.Scapolo's transfer means that Chile no has no papal representative, as a new one hasn't been appointed yet. Among other things, the nuncio has to recommend candidates to the episcopacy for the pope to appoint them.In the case of Chile, there are seven dioceses awaiting a bishop, including the capital, Santiago. They currently have an apostolic administrator, meaning a "temporary" leader, after the pope accepted the resignation of seven bishops, most accused of abuse or cover up."