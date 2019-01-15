Clicks127
Anglican Church Envoy to Vatican Does not Believe in Resurrection
Last week, John Shepherd was appointed as the interim director of the Anglican Centre in Rome. He will act as the de facto ambassador for Justin Welby’s Church of England, and other Anglican churches.
When he was Dean of Perth Cathedral, Australia, Shepherd claimed in his 2008 Easter sermon (video below),
“It’s important for Christians to be set free from the idea that the resurrection was an extraordinary physical event, which restored to life Jesus’s original earthly body. The resurrection of Jesus ought not to be seen in physical terms, but as a new spiritual reality.”
Shepherd succeeds Bernard Ntahoturi, who stood down following accusations of sexual misconduct.
