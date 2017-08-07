언어
Scottish Bishop to Homosexuals, Live Chaste

Father Paul Morton of Cambuslang, Scotland, expressed on a social network his wish to “redress the harm" that allegedly had been done in the past by the Church's "negative stance" regarding the mortal sin of homosexual acts.

His bishop Joseph Toal of Motherwell replied according to Catholic Herald in an statement saying that priests should encourage those experiencing same-sex temptations to lead a chaste life, "It is the way of life proposed in the Church’s tradition.”

Picture: Joseph Toal, rcdom.org.uk, #newsTlzygjtcgn
Dima
"The sins of those dedicated to God cry out towards Heaven and call for vengeance, and now vengeance is at their door" Mother of God, La Salette
Apostasy of the Church (Resurrection of the Сhurch)
"Then the Lord rained on Sodom and Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lordout of heaven ..."
