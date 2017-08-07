Scottish Bishop to Homosexuals, Live Chaste

Catholic Herald

Father Paul Morton of Cambuslang, Scotland, expressed on a social network his wish to “redress the harm" that allegedly had been done in the past by the Church's "negative stance" regarding the mortal sin of homosexual acts.His bishop Joseph Toal of Motherwell replied according toin an statement saying that priests should encourage those experiencing same-sex temptations to lead a chaste life, "It is the way of life proposed in the Church’s tradition.”