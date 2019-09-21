Their Synod: Francis Reveals Handpicked Gay-Activists

The Vatican released on September 21 a list of the participants of the Amazon Synod.
The 185 voting members, mostly from the Amazon countries, include the 13 heads of the Vatican dicasteries.
Among Francis' “special guests” are advocates of abortion and contraception like former UN-secretary Ban Ki Moon and Francis' favorite economist Jeffrey Sachs as well as the heads of the two German bishops' relief services who are sponsoring the Synod, Michael Heinz (Adveniat) and Pirmin Spiegel (Misereor).
22 participants were personally chosen by Francis. They are gay activists and/or blatant sycophants.
Among them are the members of the Council of Cardinals including Cardinals Marx and scandal driven Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga. The most notorious handpicked gay activists are,
• Vienna Cardinal Schönborn who organizes regular gay-related events in his Cathedral.
• Curia Archbishop Paglia, who subverted both, the Pontifical Academy for Life and the Roman John Paul II Institute.
• San Diego Bishop McElroy, who presides Gay-Eucharists and promoted a man living in a gay pseudo-marriage as “pastoral associate”.
• Albano Bishop Semeraro who "defended" Francis against Catholic Cardinals and was visited by him privately in 2017 and today (September 21).
• Cardinal Bertello who blocked Cardinal Pell's financial reform plunging the Vatican in a financial emergency.
• Argentinian Bishop Macín who received unrepentant adulterers into “full communion” [with himself] while excluding Catholics.
• Bishop Sánchez Sorondo who called Francis’ pontificate a “magical moment”.
There is a single Catholic voice in this Amazonian desert: Cardinal Robert Sarah, the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship.
