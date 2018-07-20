Clicks68
Francis Accepts Resignation of Suspected Gay Bishop
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Juan Pineda Fasquelle, 57, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on July 20.
Pineda is at center of allegations of homosexual abuse and financial misconduct in his archdiocese.
He is a protégé of his personal friend, Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, who is member of the Council of Cardinals and a protégé of Pope Francis.
The fact that Pineda's resignation was made public on a Friday in the midst of summer holidays, is an attempt of the Vatican to hide the scandal.
Picture: Juan Pineda Fasquelle, © House Committee on Foreign Affairs, CC BY-NC, #newsBlyfkgtzcw
