Some Essential Definitions
• A miter: an artificial extension of a natural vacuum.
• An auxiliary bishop: A theological nonentity.
• An auxiliary bishop:The bishop's perpetual curate.
• An auxiliary bishop: The real bishop's bully boy / bouncer.
• Monsignor/Canon: a title to put on an envelope to impress the postman.
• Monsignor/Canon: a title that denotes years of brown nosing that has ended in failure.
• Being made a Canon: a kind way for a bishop to suggest retirement.
• Of a deposed bishop: In my day he wouldn't have made his first confession let alone been consecrated bishop.
• Of a new bishop: He intends to re-order the cathedral by replacing his predecessors' fence with his own particular throne.
• A bishop symbolised by a singular cross, an archbishop a double-cross
• A note to his bishop after a priest's burial, "My Lord, you have let me down for the last time".
