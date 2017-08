Some Essential Definitions

• A miter: an artificial extension of a natural vacuum.• An auxiliary bishop: A theological nonentity.• An auxiliary bishop:The bishop's perpetual curate.• An auxiliary bishop: The real bishop's bully boy / bouncer.• Monsignor/Canon: a title to put on an envelope to impress the postman.• Monsignor/Canon: a title that denotes years of brown nosing that has ended in failure.• Being made a Canon: a kind way for a bishop to suggest retirement.• Of a deposed bishop: In my day he wouldn't have made his first confession let alone been consecrated bishop.• Of a new bishop: He intends to re-order the cathedral by replacing his predecessors' fence with his own particular throne.• A bishop symbolised by a singular cross, an archbishop a double-cross• A note to his bishop after a priest's burial, "My Lord, you have let me down for the last time".Taken from here