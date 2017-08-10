언어
Abramo

Some Essential Definitions

• A miter: an artificial extension of a natural vacuum.

• An auxiliary bishop: A theological nonentity.

• An auxiliary bishop:The bishop's perpetual curate.

• An auxiliary bishop: The real bishop's bully boy / bouncer.

• Monsignor/Canon: a title to put on an envelope to impress the postman.

• Monsignor/Canon: a title that denotes years of brown nosing that has ended in failure.

• Being made a Canon: a kind way for a bishop to suggest retirement.

• Of a deposed bishop: In my day he wouldn't have made his first confession let alone been consecrated bishop.

• Of a new bishop: He intends to re-order the cathedral by replacing his predecessors' fence with his own particular throne.

• A bishop symbolised by a singular cross, an archbishop a double-cross

• A note to his bishop after a priest's burial, "My Lord, you have let me down for the last time".

