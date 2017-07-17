언어
클릭 수
55
Ordo Militaris Radio

Tomorrow's Show: When Did The Clergy Become Filled With Errors and Heresy?

Tune in tomorrow, we are back at our normal time of 9 AM Central Time, 10 AM Eastern Time, 8 AM Mountain, 7 AM Pacific, 3 PM UK, 4 PM France. We will cover the questions we all have regarding the troubles and difficulties within the Church today, so tune in: Call us with your questions:

(323) 870-4607
+1 (323) 870-4607

When Did The Clergy Become Filled With Errors and Heresy?
공유 좋아요
더보기
댓글 쓰기…