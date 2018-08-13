Clicks16
Gay Prelate Ghost-Wrote Vatican Document against Gay Seminarians
French Jesuit and psychologist Tony Anatrella, 77, was suspended from public ministry after charges of homosexual molesting, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit announced in July to AFP.
For years there were rumours that Anatrella touched seminarians and others inappropriately. In 2006 three patients accused him of homosexual abuse. The accusations were renewed in 2016 and Church authorities started investigating.
Bombshell: Anatrella was an advisor to departments of the Roman Curia and is considered as one of few authors of the Vatican’s Instruction Concerning the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations (2005). The Instruction signed by Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski of the Congregation for Catholic Education was published in the Osservatore Romano alongside the accompanying commentary written by Anatrella.
Sidenote, Anatrella was named in 2010 a member of the commission of inquiry examining the alleged apparitions of Medjugorje.
Picture: Tony Anatrella, © Peter Potrowl , CC BY-SA, #newsBvkimjidkc
For years there were rumours that Anatrella touched seminarians and others inappropriately. In 2006 three patients accused him of homosexual abuse. The accusations were renewed in 2016 and Church authorities started investigating.
Bombshell: Anatrella was an advisor to departments of the Roman Curia and is considered as one of few authors of the Vatican’s Instruction Concerning the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations (2005). The Instruction signed by Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski of the Congregation for Catholic Education was published in the Osservatore Romano alongside the accompanying commentary written by Anatrella.
Sidenote, Anatrella was named in 2010 a member of the commission of inquiry examining the alleged apparitions of Medjugorje.
Picture: Tony Anatrella, © Peter Potrowl , CC BY-SA, #newsBvkimjidkc