Gay Prelate Ghost-Wrote Vatican Document against Gay Seminarians

French Jesuit and psychologist Tony Anatrella, 77, was suspended from public ministry after charges of homosexual molesting, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit announced in July toFor years there were rumours that Anatrella touched seminarians and others inappropriately. In 2006 three patients accused him of homosexual abuse. The accusations were renewed in 2016 and Church authorities started investigating.Bombshell: Anatrella was an advisor to departments of the Roman Curia and is considered as one of few authors of the Vatican’s(2005). The Instruction signed by Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski of thewas published in thealongside the accompanying commentary written by Anatrella.Sidenote, Anatrella was named in 2010 a member of the commission of inquiry examining the alleged apparitions of Medjugorje