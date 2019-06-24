Francis Does Not Believe in Christ's Multiplication of Loaves

The Gospel of the multiplication of the loaves (Luke 9,16) does “not mention the multiplication as such,” Pope Francis said in his June 23 Corpus Christi homily.
According to Francis, it emphasizes not the multiplication but the words “break”, “give” and “distribute” and therefore “the act of sharing,” although this concept is never mentioned.
Francis went on pontificating that Christ did “not change five loaves into five thousand to then to announce: ‘There! Distribute them!’” Rather, it’s the five loaves that never run out, Francis suggests.
However, the fact that twelve baskets of broken pieces were left over (Lk 9,17) implies that there was a multiplication. So many leftovers cannot be explained with the claim that the five loaves "never ran out."
Heretic get him out
Maybe someone could suggest skipping the homily rather than the kneeling before Our Lord? It would "speak volumes".