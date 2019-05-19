Society of St Pius X: April Letter Accusing Francis of Heresy Is "Waste of Time"

In an unsigned, in no way brilliant May 17 statement the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) slammed the April Letter which accuses Pope Francis of heresy and was signed until now by 85 priests and scholars.
The statement, published on FSSPX.news, attributes to the letter an [allegedly] too narrowed perspective and calls it a “radical approach" that is "doomed to failure.”
After having operated for decades outside official Church jurisdiction the SSPX even claims that the letter lacks “respect due to legitimate authority.”
It points out that "the troubles did not start yesterday," a fact nobody disputes, calling the current papacy the “ripening of the fruit” which is "poisoned."
Surprisingly the statement avoids a confrontation with the letter's content, speculating instead about its possible "results," on whether it is "prudent" or has "a chance to succeed." It even claims that its "failure might ridicule the authors and their cause."
The letter is even called a "waste of time" which begs the question why the SSPX commented on it in the first place.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGfujwxbnpt
Clicks117
- Report
Social networks
No wonder Remnant Michael Matt said the same thing.